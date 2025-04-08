Deep Dive Into Allegiant Travel Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $73.8, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.23% lower than the prior average price target of $88.10.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Allegiant Travel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $60.00|$100.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $45.00|$61.00 | |Christopher Stathoulopoulos|Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $50.00|$95.00 | |Andrew Didora |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $50.00|$95.00 | |Savanthi Syth |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $90.00|$125.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $61.00|$93.00 | |Ravi Shanker |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $95.00|$90.00 | |Andrew Didora |B of A Securities |Raises |Underperform | $95.00|$54.00 | |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$85.00 | |Catherine O'Brien |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $92.00|$83.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Allegiant Travel's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Allegiant Travel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allegiant Travel's Background

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

Allegiant Travel: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Allegiant Travel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.73% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -34.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -18.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.97.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALGT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

