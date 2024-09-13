Deep Dive Into Align Tech Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Align Tech, revealing an average target of $325.0, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $310.00. This current average has decreased by 7.07% from the previous average price target of $349.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Align Tech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $315.00 $315.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $310.00 $328.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $315.00 $330.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $370.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $330.00 $330.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $330.00 $375.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Align Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Align Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Align Tech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Align Tech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Align Tech's Background

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Align Tech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Align Tech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Align Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Align Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

