Deep Dive Into Albemarle Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.1, with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Experiencing a 20.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $87.30.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $57.00 $64.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $75.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $58.00 $68.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $80.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $102.00 David Deckelbaum TD Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $115.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $64.00 $85.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $77.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $102.00 $122.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Albemarle's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albemarle analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Albemarle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.86% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALB

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Neutral Sell May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.