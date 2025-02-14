Deep Dive Into Airbnb Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 2 1 4 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $148.85, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $131.23, the current average has increased by 13.43%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $131.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $178.00 $150.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $190.00 $165.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $131.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $170.00 $151.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Underweight $120.00 $110.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $153.00 $110.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $175.00 $140.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $96.00 $100.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $125.00 $115.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $159.00 $154.00 Naved Khan Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $124.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $131.00 $125.00

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Sept. 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

