Deep Dive Into Agree Realty Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Agree Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $81.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.26% increase from the previous average price target of $78.50.

The standing of Agree Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $84.00 $86.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $77.00 RJ Milligan Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $83.00 $82.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $82.50 $81.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Neutral $81.00 $74.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $78.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Agree Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agree Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agree Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Agree Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Agree Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

