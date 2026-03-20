Deep Buffer ETF (DMAR) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March DMAR is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.7% from its 52-week low price of $35.07 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

DMAR in Focus

It seeks to provide investors with returns (before fees and expenses) that match the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the "Underlying ETF"), up to a predetermined upside cap of 12.72% while providing a buffer (before fees and expenses) against Underlying ETF losses between -5% and -30% over the period from March 24, 2025 to March 20, 2026. The product charges 85 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Defined Outcome ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The surge of the DMAR ETF to a 52-week high is likely driven by its "defined outcome" structure during extreme market volatility. As Wall Street grapples with surging oil prices and a hawkish Fed, DMAR’s use of FLEX Options provides a strong downside buffer. As investors are fleeing high-beta stocks, this defensive "flight to safety" premium might have led to this fund’s recent price appreciation, which caused it to touch the 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

DMAR may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 11.61 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.