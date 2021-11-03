Deena Baker-Nel Is The VP & Chief Human Resources Officer of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) And They Just Sold 37% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Deena Baker-Nel, recently sold US$304k worth of stock at US$217 per share. That sale was 37% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avery Dennison

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & CFO, Gregory Lovins, for US$532k worth of shares, at about US$218 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$216. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Avery Dennison insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AVY Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Avery Dennison insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$114m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Avery Dennison Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Avery Dennison is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Avery Dennison that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Avery Dennison may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.