Decoy Therapeutics Enters Up To $21 Mln PIPE Financing; Stock Surges In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (DCOY), a clinical-stage biotech company, announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The financing consists of $3.5 million in upfront gross proceeds and milestone-based warrants that could generate up to $17.5 million in additional proceeds.

The closing of the offering is expected on or about June 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its lead asset into clinical trials.

The PIPE financing consists of

-$3.5 million of upfront gross proceeds at a purchase price of $5.91 per share from the sale of common stock.

-It also includes milestone-based Series A, Series B, and Series C warrants that, if exercised and subject to shareholder approval as follows,

-Series A warrant with potential gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million if fully exercised following the filing of a Clinical Trial Application to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial.

-Series B warrant with potential gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million if fully exercised following the company's receipt of formal written approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to conduct a Phase 2a human challenge trial in the United Kingdom.

-Series C warrant with potential aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7 million if fully exercised following the announcement of positive Phase 2a human challenge trial conducted in the United Kingdom by the company.

Decoy Therapeutics develops Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals, and its lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses.

DCOY has traded between $4.32 and $415.80 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $5.52, down 6.76%.

In the pre-market, DCOY is up 131.07% at $12.76.

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