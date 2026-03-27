Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) Price Target Increased by 1,100.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Decoy Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:DCOY) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 1,100.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 335.59% from the latest reported closing price of $7.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Decoy Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCOY is 0.00%, an increase of 383.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14,768.67% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warberg Asset Management holds 28K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company.

StoneX Group holds 20K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 11K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 5K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCOY by 3,017.21% over the last quarter.

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