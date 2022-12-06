Decorate for Christmas on a Budget: 7 Money-Saving Ideas

The holidays can be an extremely expensive time of year between buying gifts, entertaining and traveling — and inflation has made this year even more expensive than usual. The majority of Americans (26%) expect to spend $100 to $300 more during the holidays this year than last year, a recent GOBankingRates survey found.

One area where you can cut down on spending to account for extra expenses elsewhere is decorating. You don’t need to spend a lot to make your home festive for the holidays.

Whether you repurpose things you already have around the house, purchase less expensive decor or go the DIY route, there are plenty of ways to decorate for Christmas on a budget.

Make the Most of Holiday-Colored Decor You Already Have

“Look around your home and collect any object that is red, green or gold, or whatever color matches your holiday color palette,” said Beth Martin, a design expert specializing in unique and quirky residential and retail design. “I love using picture frames, vases, candles, travel collections and books to add pops of color to layered vignettes around my house.”

Utilize Ornaments for More Than Just Your Tree

Basic ornaments tend to be inexpensive, so stock up on them to utilize all around your home.

“Clustering groups of inexpensive Christmas ornaments will add a bit of sparkle to your room with minimal effort,” Martin said. “Fill bowls on your coffee table or sideboard to add a touch of holiday to any space.”

Deck the Halls With Construction Paper Santa Hats

“If you have a lot of artwork or photos in your home, you can easily make Santa hats or reindeer antlers out of construction paper and attach them to the glass,” Martin said. “Now all your photos are instantly Christmas-ready. This simple and cheeky idea is a clever and unexpected way to add some holiday spirit to your existing space. It’s also a fun DIY to do with your little ones!”

Buy Thrifted Decorations

Avoid paying full price for decor by buying used items.

“Look for unique items at second-hand stores or yard sales,” said Inez Stanway, owner of the craft platform Live Laugh Create.

Focus on High-Impact Areas

You might be tempted to decorate every room in your home, but this can get costly.

“Focus on a few key areas that will really make an impact,” Stanway said. “A beautifully decorated mantelpiece or front door will make a big impression without costing a lot of money.”

Bring the Outdoors In

You can likely find some free decor courtesy of Mother Nature.

“Use natural materials like branches, pine cones and berries to create festive centerpieces and wreaths,” said Kate Diaz, co-owner of the home decor site Swanky Den.

Stock Up on Ribbon

If you splurge on one decor item this year, make it ribbon, as it’s extremely versatile.

“There are a multitude of beautiful ribbons available today in nearly any color or design style, and at a variety of price points,” said Pamela O’Brien, principal designer with Pamela Hope Designs. “Splurge on a few spools of show-stopping ribbon and fill in with less expensive solid colors to complement it. Twirl and tuck ribbons among the branches on your tree, into your wreaths and sprays, and anyplace needing a little holiday cheer.”

