Decoding Zscaler's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $235,309, and 6 were calls, valued at $300,179.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $200.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $28.85 $28.65 $28.65 $185.00 $134.6K 599 55 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $36.0 $35.35 $35.6 $200.00 $74.7K 1.0K 8 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.3 $10.95 $11.2 $150.00 $56.0K 89 50 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $19.1 $18.45 $18.81 $200.00 $54.5K 173 30 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $10.55 $9.8 $10.0 $190.00 $50.0K 27 50

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Zscaler Trading volume stands at 855,445, with ZS's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $180.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $235.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $270. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Zscaler with a target price of $220. An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

