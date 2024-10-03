Decoding ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $95,507, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $311,252.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $25.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ZIM Integrated Shipping's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.0 $16.95 $17.0 $5.00 $93.5K 78 55 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.79 $0.66 $0.66 $25.00 $66.0K 15.5K 2.1K ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.95 $1.76 $1.95 $24.00 $58.5K 792 316 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.97 $0.0 $0.91 $22.00 $39.0K 97 432 ZIM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.92 $1.46 $1.69 $22.50 $33.8K 5.6K 200

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping With a trading volume of 4,796,348, the price of ZIM is up by 1.24%, reaching $23.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.