Decoding ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,043,272 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $94,749.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.89 $2.55 $2.75 $17.50 $177.6K 15.8K 2.0K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.89 $2.8 $2.8 $17.50 $140.0K 15.8K 2.6K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.9 $2.55 $2.85 $17.50 $121.9K 15.8K 3.5K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.85 $2.55 $2.84 $17.50 $118.1K 15.8K 3.1K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.89 $2.65 $2.8 $17.50 $112.0K 15.8K 3.0K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

In light of the recent options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,670,764, with ZIM's price up by 2.42%, positioned at $18.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

