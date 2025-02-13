Decoding Zillow Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $121,180 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $623,328.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.3 $12.25 $12.25 $70.00 $73.7K 940 512 Z PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $32.65 $31.45 $32.0 $110.00 $64.0K 0 20 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.7 $28.15 $28.5 $55.00 $48.4K 1.1K 17 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.35 $12.25 $12.25 $70.00 $42.8K 940 279 Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.15 $12.15 $12.15 $70.00 $37.6K 940 32

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zillow Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Zillow Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,575,646, the price of Z is down by -1.05%, reaching $77.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

