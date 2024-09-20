Decoding Zillow Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in Z usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Zillow Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $192,224, and 6 are calls, amounting to $369,411.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $70.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zillow Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zillow Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $42.5 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zillow Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.91 $1.8 $1.81 $70.00 $87.6K 3.0K 47 Z CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $14.75 $14.55 $14.66 $52.50 $73.3K 926 64 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $62.50 $67.5K 1.4K 9 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.9 $24.7 $24.9 $42.50 $67.2K 327 0 Z PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.1 $70.00 $66.4K 259 85

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Present Market Standing of Zillow Gr With a trading volume of 2,423,245, the price of Z is up by 0.74%, reaching $68.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now. Expert Opinions on Zillow Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wedbush upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.