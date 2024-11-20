Decoding YPF's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on YPF (NYSE:YPF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in YPF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for YPF. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $207,000, and 7 calls, totaling $343,511.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $38.0 for YPF, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in YPF's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to YPF's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $38.0 over the preceding 30 days.

YPF Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YPF PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $38.00 $207.0K 0 475 YPF CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $35.00 $104.0K 1.1K 307 YPF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.72 $30.00 $50.3K 4.1K 88 YPF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.7 $31.00 $50.2K 2.4K 81 YPF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $35.00 $47.5K 1.1K 96

About YPF

YPF SA is an Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain across the domestic upstream, downstream, and gas and power segments. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil and a wide range of petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels. The company generates maximum revenue from the downstream segment.

In light of the recent options history for YPF, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

YPF's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,652,189, the price of YPF is up by 4.33%, reaching $37.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About YPF

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on YPF, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for YPF, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.