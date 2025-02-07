Decoding XPeng's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $510,204 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $190,110.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $20.0 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.56 $0.49 $0.55 $15.50 $110.0K 50 5.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $0.7 $0.46 $0.7 $15.50 $100.3K 4 1.4K XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.52 $16.00 $73.8K 2.4K 404 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.51 $0.46 $0.49 $17.00 $55.5K 453 1.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $12.00 $55.0K 2.5K 300

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with XPeng, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,971,448, the XPEV's price is down by -1.49%, now at $16.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days. What Analysts Are Saying About XPeng

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

