Decoding XPeng's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XPEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for XPeng. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $117,332, and 7 are calls, amounting to $314,773.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $11.5 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 3627.25 with a total volume of 7,422.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $11.5 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.8 $5.00 $61.8K 1.2K 2 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.85 $5.00 $61.3K 1.2K 183 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.48 $2.34 $2.48 $10.00 $51.8K 1.4K 260 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.64 $2.52 $2.59 $9.00 $46.6K 5.5K 305 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.7 $8.00 $43.6K 3.3K 269

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding XPeng, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of XPeng Trading volume stands at 16,957,614, with XPEV's price up by 12.66%, positioned at $11.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for XPeng

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for XPeng with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.