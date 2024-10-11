Decoding W.W. Grainger's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on W.W. Grainger.

Looking at options history for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $250,903 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $330,308.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $960.0 to $1100.0 for W.W. Grainger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for W.W. Grainger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of W.W. Grainger's whale trades within a strike price range from $960.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

W.W. Grainger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $83.7 $76.9 $80.97 $1000.00 $89.0K 103 63 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $64.9 $60.7 $62.29 $1060.00 $68.5K 3 21 GWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.2 $10.7 $12.7 $980.00 $63.5K 8 222 GWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.4 $9.9 $12.0 $980.00 $57.6K 8 48 GWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $10.1 $12.2 $980.00 $56.1K 8 268

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

In light of the recent options history for W.W. Grainger, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of W.W. Grainger With a trading volume of 207,505, the price of GWW is up by 5.62%, reaching $1082.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. What The Experts Say On W.W. Grainger

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $925.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $925.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest W.W. Grainger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

