Decoding Western Alliance's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Western Alliance. Our analysis of options history for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $915,180, and 43 were calls, valued at $1,741,360.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $95.0 for Western Alliance over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Western Alliance stands at 14.75, with a total volume reaching 105,781.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Western Alliance, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Western Alliance Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.4 $4.0 $65.00 $600.0K 0 1.5K WAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.2 $5.3 $5.78 $85.00 $115.6K 1 200 WAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.88 $82.50 $97.0K 0 577 WAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $6.1 $5.3 $5.81 $85.00 $57.7K 1 300 WAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $95.00 $48.3K 33 5.9K

About Western Alliance

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

In light of the recent options history for Western Alliance, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Western Alliance Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,029,934, the price of WAL is up by 2.05%, reaching $81.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Western Alliance

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Western Alliance with a target price of $74. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Western Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $93. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Western Alliance, maintaining a target price of $98. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Western Alliance, maintaining a target price of $85. An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Western Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

