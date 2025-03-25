Decoding Wells Fargo's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WFC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Wells Fargo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $622,054, and 5 are calls, amounting to $400,097.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.95 $0.92 $0.92 $70.00 $460.0K 11.5K 5.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.18 $2.16 $2.16 $75.00 $206.4K 7.8K 65 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.69 $1.57 $1.67 $45.00 $108.5K 1.8K 650 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.75 $18.0 $60.00 $72.0K 6.9K 40 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.9 $5.95 $80.00 $59.5K 7.6K 100

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,663,602, with WFC's price down by -0.04%, positioned at $74.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $78. * An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

