Decoding Wayfair's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wayfair. Our analysis of options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $135,649, and 6 were calls, valued at $486,335.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $60.0 for Wayfair over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wayfair's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wayfair's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $10.75 $10.25 $10.25 $50.00 $138.8K 79 163 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $10.8 $10.6 $10.6 $50.00 $109.1K 79 463 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.5 $50.00 $100.8K 79 313 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $1.47 $1.4 $1.47 $60.00 $62.9K 3.6K 754 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $10.6 $10.45 $10.55 $50.00 $56.9K 79 217

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Present Market Standing of Wayfair Trading volume stands at 793,188, with W's price down by -0.88%, positioned at $59.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Wayfair

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $74.4.

In a positive move, an analyst from Argus Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $83. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $58. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $91. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $65. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wayfair with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.