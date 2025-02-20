Decoding Walt Disney's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $109,100, and 9 are calls, amounting to $407,377.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $130.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $110.00 $73.2K 7.3K 558 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $28.05 $27.85 $27.85 $95.00 $61.2K 1.1K 0 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $3.05 $3.05 $110.00 $49.1K 7.3K 261 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $125.00 $49.0K 867 0 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $110.00 $41.4K 7.3K 261

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney With a trading volume of 1,065,563, the price of DIS is down by -0.62%, reaching $110.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

