Decoding Walt Disney's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walt Disney. Our analysis of options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 8% of traders were bullish, while 83% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $297,188, and 7 were calls, valued at $312,392.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $100.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 6048.22, with a total volume reaching 3,848.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.8 $2.79 $2.8 $85.00 $83.7K 927 309 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $100.00 $81.5K 11.7K 157 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $100.00 $77.7K 14.3K 62 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.6 $12.55 $12.58 $100.00 $62.9K 3.6K 51 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.7 $20.7 $85.00 $62.1K 648 30

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney With a trading volume of 3,888,849, the price of DIS is up by 0.89%, reaching $97.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.