Decoding Walt Disney's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $280,244, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $476,269.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $145.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.95 $11.85 $11.85 $85.00 $287.9K 74 244 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.05 $8.9 $8.94 $100.00 $51.8K 3.1K 171 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.9 $8.85 $8.85 $100.00 $50.4K 3.1K 57 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $8.95 $8.75 $8.87 $100.00 $49.6K 3.1K 113 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $8.5 $7.3 $7.3 $80.00 $48.1K 460 66

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney Trading volume stands at 2,255,818, with DIS's price up by 0.85%, positioned at $92.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $133.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $125. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.