Decoding Walmart's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WMT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Walmart. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $77,000, and 7 calls, totaling $250,416.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $63.33 and $85.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $63.33 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.7 $0.69 $0.7 $77.50 $77.0K 8.8K 1.1K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $13.4 $14.07 $73.33 $42.2K 712 30 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.3 $1.91 $2.1 $85.00 $42.0K 7.0K 200 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.6 $16.6 $18.57 $63.33 $37.1K 7.5K 20 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $5.93 $80.00 $35.4K 4.6K 79

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Current Position of Walmart Trading volume stands at 1,824,153, with WMT's price up by 0.69%, positioned at $80.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $92.8.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $95. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $98. * An analyst from Truist Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

