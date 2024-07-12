Decoding Walmart's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $145,956, and 5 were calls, valued at $718,645.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.33 to $80.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walmart's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walmart's significant trades, within a strike price range of $43.33 to $80.0, over the past month.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $20.5 $23.28 $50.00 $464.6K 755 0 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.35 $28.0 $30.25 $43.33 $121.0K 1.0K 0 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.57 $0.56 $0.56 $69.00 $82.4K 304 13 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $20.65 $20.55 $20.6 $50.00 $59.7K 910 0 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $20.6 $20.5 $20.55 $50.00 $43.1K 910 29

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Walmart Currently trading with a volume of 1,243,357, the WMT's price is down by -0.12%, now at $69.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.5.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $71. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $77. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $73. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $81.

