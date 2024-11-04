Decoding Visa's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa (NYSE:V) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $318,204, and 12 were calls, valued at $602,127.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $335.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.4 $12.4 $290.00 $120.2K 3.6K 29 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.3 $44.9 $44.9 $250.00 $112.2K 3.9K 50 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $45.75 $45.3 $45.3 $250.00 $81.5K 3.9K 18 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.4 $8.43 $260.00 $72.5K 248 127 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.5 $47.15 $47.15 $335.00 $47.1K 0 10

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa With a trading volume of 1,186,919, the price of V is up by 0.45%, reaching $292.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $326.2.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $322. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $326. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $326. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $322. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

