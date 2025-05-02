Decoding Vertiv Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $102,353, and 11 are calls, amounting to $660,892.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $120.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $49.65 $46.7 $47.8 $60.00 $191.2K 192 40 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.15 $110.00 $110.2K 2.5K 404 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $20.6 $20.25 $20.25 $75.00 $60.7K 1.4K 74 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.75 $6.45 $6.75 $105.00 $60.7K 2.0K 106 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.05 $3.7 $3.96 $105.00 $47.5K 3.8K 156

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertiv Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 7,954,783, the VRT's price is up by 3.02%, now at $95.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $99.6.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $98. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for VRT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

