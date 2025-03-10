Decoding Vertiv Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 66 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $4,480,272, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $600,668.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $160.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $52.1 $51.5 $51.5 $130.00 $1.0M 725 200 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.0 $20.15 $20.2 $75.00 $252.5K 243 126 VRT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.1 $7.85 $8.1 $60.00 $243.0K 2.1K 26 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $42.25 $42.0 $42.0 $120.00 $210.0K 870 50 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.05 $22.95 $23.05 $100.00 $138.3K 4.2K 126

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,043,733, with VRT's price down by -8.93%, positioned at $77.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. Expert Opinions on Vertiv Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $121.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $111. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $121. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $131.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.