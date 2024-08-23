Decoding Vertiv Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $654,480, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,876,725.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $125.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 965.25, with a total volume reaching 9,390.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $17.1 $16.9 $17.1 $92.50 $487.3K 16 285 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $85.00 $219.1K 1.6K 1.5K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.2 $4.2 $85.00 $210.0K 1.6K 2.0K VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $85.00 $195.0K 1.6K 535 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.3 $2.0 $2.12 $87.00 $183.9K 5 857

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs With a volume of 3,780,351, the price of VRT is up 0.65% at $77.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.5.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $105. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $93. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

