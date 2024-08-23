Decoding Vale's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vale (NYSE:VALE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VALE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Vale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $831,750, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $133,230.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $17.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.84 $2.65 $2.65 $12.00 $265.0K 44.6K 1.1K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.45 $6.47 $17.00 $139.1K 4.5K 1.6K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.85 $2.65 $2.65 $12.00 $81.3K 44.6K 1.5K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.85 $2.65 $2.65 $12.00 $80.5K 44.6K 1.5K VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.37 $2.35 $2.37 $12.00 $77.0K 56.1K 325

About Vale

Vale SA is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. Vale has agreed to sell a minority 13% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, which is expected to become effective in 2024, and which is likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

In light of the recent options history for Vale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Vale's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 17,372,281, with VALE's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $10.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

