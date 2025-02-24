Decoding Upstart Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $2,197,084 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $723,858.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $120.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.35 $75.00 $355.4K 4.2K 37 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.25 $8.31 $75.00 $311.3K 4.2K 1.5K UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $16.5 $16.65 $65.00 $249.7K 152 0 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.48 $68.00 $190.1K 0 8 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.43 $68.00 $166.1K 0 1.9K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Trading volume stands at 3,971,479, with UPST's price down by -1.55%, positioned at $70.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $105. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $15. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $79. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $105. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

