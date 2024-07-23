Decoding Upstart Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,325, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $245,392.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $37.5 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 994.57, with a total volume reaching 1,937.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $37.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.68 $1.64 $1.64 $28.00 $65.6K 649 446 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.86 $1.97 $1.97 $32.00 $39.4K 284 200 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.95 $14.0 $14.0 $15.00 $33.6K 4.8K 70 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.8 $12.65 $12.75 $37.50 $29.3K 138 24 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.48 $1.43 $1.43 $28.00 $28.7K 649 671

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a volume of 1,881,192, the price of UPST is up 0.14% at $27.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

