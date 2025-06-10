Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $312,675, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,129,527.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $440.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.25 $16.9 $16.9 $320.00 $168.9K 3.9K 315 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.95 $21.65 $21.95 $290.00 $98.9K 1.2K 52 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.0 $44.9 $45.0 $290.00 $90.0K 3.0K 3 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.25 $16.9 $16.9 $320.00 $84.4K 3.9K 215 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.65 $8.3 $8.3 $290.00 $83.0K 2.2K 105

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

Trading volume stands at 2,582,424, with UNH's price down by -0.23%, positioned at $302.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $391.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wolfe Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $390. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $362. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $350.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

