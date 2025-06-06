Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $399,938, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $941,035.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $550.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $550.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.5 $22.85 $23.5 $320.00 $235.0K 4.9K 201 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $75.5 $73.6 $73.6 $300.00 $220.8K 2.9K 32 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.5 $15.3 $15.3 $300.00 $153.0K 3.9K 176 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $23.5 $18.7 $20.43 $290.00 $114.4K 1.1K 0 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.8 $19.55 $19.57 $290.00 $113.4K 1.2K 73

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,692,308, with UNH's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $299.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $364.2.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $353. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $351. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $362.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

