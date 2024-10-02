Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 66 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $359,126, and 59 are calls, for a total amount of $4,070,300.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $440.0 to $740.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $740.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.5 $34.5 $35.5 $600.00 $454.4K 2.0K 1.0K UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.3 $34.8 $35.3 $600.00 $225.9K 2.0K 940 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.4 $33.75 $34.4 $600.00 $220.1K 2.0K 864 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.7 $31.35 $33.65 $600.00 $215.3K 2.0K 800 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $100.1 $98.4 $98.4 $500.00 $176.8K 11 18

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a volume of 1,766,607, the price of UNH is up 0.89% at $588.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $591.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

