Decoding United Rentals's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,450, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $292,746.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $800.0 for United Rentals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Rentals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Rentals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $800.0, over the past month.

United Rentals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $41.2 $35.0 $38.06 $710.00 $64.7K 51 17 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $60.2 $52.7 $55.7 $600.00 $55.7K 25 10 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $55.6 $53.5 $55.6 $600.00 $50.0K 25 20 URI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.8 $21.5 $21.5 $630.00 $49.4K 87 100 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $197.1 $190.0 $193.0 $500.00 $38.6K 75 2

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Present Market Standing of United Rentals

With a trading volume of 421,449, the price of URI is up by 4.54%, reaching $669.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Rentals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $664.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $786. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $485. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $571. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on United Rentals with a target price of $750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Rentals with a target price of $732.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Rentals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for URI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for URI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.