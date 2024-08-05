Decoding United Airlines Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), with a cumulative value of $592,604. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 7 puts, worth a total of 424,012.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.15 $6.15 $40.00 $123.0K 1.1K 436 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.89 $1.79 $1.8 $39.00 $109.2K 1.1K 629 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.15 $6.25 $6.25 $40.00 $56.8K 1.1K 527 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $55.00 $55.0K 3.0K 189 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.25 $40.00 $50.0K 1.1K 642

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,422,937, the price of UAL is down -3.3% at $38.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

