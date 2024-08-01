Decoding United Airlines Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $315,014 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $182,406.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.0 to $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $43.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.6 $55.00 $212.0K 3.5K 0 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $7.75 $7.5 $7.5 $55.00 $70.5K 120 6 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.98 $0.92 $0.98 $50.00 $48.7K 24.4K 500 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $50.00 $38.7K 2.8K 71 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.93 $0.92 $0.92 $43.00 $38.5K 6.8K 328

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,041,197, the price of UAL is down -3.94% at $43.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

