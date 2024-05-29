Decoding United Airlines Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $685,716, and 8 are calls, amounting to $860,954.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 4278.53 with a total volume of 9,352.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $52.50 $502.4K 398 1.7K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.46 $2.45 $2.45 $57.50 $147.2K 2.9K 603 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.3 $4.7 $5.3 $45.00 $145.7K 112 98 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $1.08 $1.06 $1.07 $50.00 $123.1K 719 1.2K UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $14.6 $14.6 $14.6 $60.00 $87.6K 2 60

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 7,421,235, the price of UAL is down by -2.37%, reaching $49.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.55.

An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $65. An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $69. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $96. An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

