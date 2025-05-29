Decoding Ulta Beauty's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $69,860, and 6 were calls, valued at $322,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $375.0 to $460.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ulta Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ulta Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $375.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $36.4 $31.9 $34.2 $430.00 $160.7K 82 60 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $8.6 $7.7 $8.5 $400.00 $42.5K 58 806 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $62.0 $60.0 $62.0 $400.00 $37.2K 3 6 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.8 $54.0 $54.0 $375.00 $32.4K 63 6 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $32.0 $31.1 $32.0 $430.00 $32.0K 82 71

About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

In light of the recent options history for Ulta Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Ulta Beauty

With a volume of 643,253, the price of ULTA is up 0.31% at $418.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $422.6.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $386. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $510. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $477.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ULTA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

