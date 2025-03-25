Decoding Twilio's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $337,845 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $171,155.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $112.0 for Twilio, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $112.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.5 $9.35 $9.5 $110.00 $160.5K 879 169 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.55 $9.3 $9.55 $110.00 $84.0K 879 257 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.65 $12.45 $12.45 $110.00 $61.0K 333 51 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.6 $13.3 $13.3 $100.00 $53.2K 499 43 TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.7 $6.4 $6.45 $90.00 $32.2K 81 75

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Present Market Standing of Twilio With a volume of 784,467, the price of TWLO is down -0.76% at $105.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Twilio

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $160. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

