Decoding Trump Media & Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trump Media & Technology. Our analysis of options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,154,360, and 36 were calls, valued at $3,115,636.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $115.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trump Media & Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trump Media & Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $24.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $11.65 $12.5 $25.00 $249.8K 416 200 DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.1 $11.55 $12.35 $25.00 $247.0K 416 400 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.45 $12.1 $12.1 $25.00 $242.0K 416 600 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.85 $10.4 $10.4 $25.00 $156.0K 455 300 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.05 $7.05 $50.00 $141.0K 1.2K 835

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology With a volume of 12,214,290, the price of DJT is down -2.48% at $27.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.