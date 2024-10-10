Decoding Trump Media & Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $72,800, and 7 are calls, amounting to $321,507.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $23.0 for Trump Media & Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trump Media & Technology options trades today is 1695.12 with a total volume of 5,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trump Media & Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $23.0 over the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.55 $9.9 $9.92 $16.00 $87.4K 169 88 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $8.4 $8.35 $8.4 $15.00 $67.2K 904 113 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.31 $2.31 $2.3 $20.00 $45.9K 304 39 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.04 $0.92 $1.04 $23.00 $40.5K 2.4K 3.3K DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $7.4 $5.85 $6.75 $21.00 $33.7K 399 50

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 10,791,967, the price of DJT is up by 10.89%, reaching $22.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trump Media & Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.