Decoding Trump Media & Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $519,560 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $851,892.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $50.0 for Trump Media & Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trump Media & Technology stands at 1314.0, with a total volume reaching 2,181.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trump Media & Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.5 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.75 $11.95 $11.95 $7.50 $239.0K 13 200 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.05 $11.5 $11.5 $7.50 $230.0K 13 600 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $11.5 $11.5 $7.50 $230.0K 13 200 DJT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $33.65 $32.95 $33.36 $50.00 $80.0K 1.8K 24 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.9 $35.45 $35.5 $50.00 $71.0K 1.1K 20

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,804,294, the DJT's price is up by 1.15%, now at $17.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trump Media & Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.