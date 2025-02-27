Decoding Trade Desk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,660 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,297,720.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $72.5 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $72.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.85 $82.50 $904.7K 335 2.3K TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $115.00 $104.5K 164 0 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.85 $6.75 $6.75 $100.00 $67.5K 2.5K 101 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.35 $75.00 $53.5K 4.4K 105 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $105.00 $52.5K 1.2K 21

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,743,524, the TTD's price is down by -1.08%, now at $71.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $103. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

