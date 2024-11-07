Decoding Trade Desk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $310,367, and 17 are calls, amounting to $673,019.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $160.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $110.00 $186.2K 504 250 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.8 $19.7 $20.1 $110.00 $70.3K 729 37 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.25 $4.2 $4.8 $160.00 $69.1K 29 148 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.15 $12.65 $13.04 $125.00 $65.1K 2.5K 66 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $41.5 $41.0 $41.35 $90.00 $45.4K 418 32

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Trade Desk With a volume of 2,669,537, the price of TTD is up 4.78% at $130.77. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from New Street Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $86.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

