Decoding Texas Instruments's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $121,755, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,361,143.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.1 $12.5 $13.0 $210.00 $650.0K 580 500 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $200.00 $372.2K 2.5K 237 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $8.5 $8.35 $8.5 $195.00 $83.3K 108 100 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $200.00 $70.9K 2.5K 533 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $5.3 $5.1 $5.22 $200.00 $52.2K 46 200

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,474,004, the price of TXN is up by 0.9%, reaching $200.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $227.75.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $210. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $268. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $198. An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235.

