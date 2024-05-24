Decoding Take-Two Interactive's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $214,196, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $142,696.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $200.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Take-Two Interactive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Take-Two Interactive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.05 $9.3 $10.05 $140.00 $67.9K 82 73 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.8 $11.3 $11.8 $145.00 $58.8K 365 46 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.85 $11.5 $11.77 $145.00 $47.0K 365 198 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.15 $9.8 $10.07 $140.00 $40.3K 82 198 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.45 $7.72 $195.00 $30.7K 176 185

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive With a volume of 700,628, the price of TTWO is up 1.35% at $154.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days. Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.4.

An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $185. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $190. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive with a target price of $180. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Take-Two Interactive, targeting a price of $172.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

